Watch Portugal. The Man Perform Uplifting ‘What, Me Worry?’ on ‘Ellen’

Single will appear on the band’s upcoming ninth album, due this summer

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Portugal. the Man appeared on The Ellen Show to perform their recent song “What, Me Worry?” with the help of a string section and a group of back-up singers. The group brought a sense of levity to the performance, augmented by psychedelic video backdrops.

The Portland-based band released “What, Me Worry?” in February. The upbeat single, produced by Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Tedder, marked the first official release from the band’s ninth studio album, due out in June.

“While recording this album and hanging in LA, we got into a conversation with Jeff Bhasker and Ryan Tedder about how much we missed laughter,” guitarist and lead singer John Gourley explained in a statement. “The last few years it’s been so easy to forget the fun in what we do. We talked about childhood memories of laughing at the world and ourselves while flipping through Mad Magazine. We missed those days and remembered that we all make music. So we took that afternoon to make a song about it.”

Portugal. the Man’s most recent studio album, Woodstock, was released in 2017. Last year, they unveiled Oregon City Sessionsa recording session from December 2008 released as a whole via Approaching AIRBalloons/Secretly Distribution.

