Portugal. The Man and Black Thought Map Out Their Path to the American Dream on ‘Thunderdome [W.T.A.]’

Portugal. The Man is willing to go the distance to achieve the American dream. On their latest single, “Thunderdome [W.T.A.],” the band recruits Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade to consider what it takes to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“Welcome to America/ I’m waiting on a miracle/ All my sins American/ Yeah I’m waiting on a miracle,” vocalist John Gourley sings, later adding: “Jesus was a Mexican/Walking on the Rio Grande/Learn to speak American/Divided up the Chamizal 64′ we split it/Like I don’t know what went wrong, or why this feeling’s gone.”

Lafourcade, a Mexican singer and songwriter, lends her harmonies to the chorus, singing: “You know you want it if you leave somebody you love.”

Black Thought enters the conversation on the song’s second half, rapping over a thumping beat about where his chase for the American dream has led him. “I never questioned how fair was the price on the pair of sunglasses I’m wearing tonight/Feels like we wasted our youth on the young, pray for the taste of the truth on the tongue,” he ponders. “Rather than taking my place in the pattern, I’m chasing the dragon, I live on the run.”

“Thunderdome [W.T.A.],” which marks Portugal. The Man’s second collaboration with Black Thought following “Fuel,” will appear on the groups’s forthcoming studio album Chris Black Changed My Life, out on June 23. It follows previously released singles “Dummy” and “Champ.”

The album pays tribute to Portugal. The Man’s late friend and honorary band member Chris Black, who died on May 19th, 2019. It also marks their first full-length release of original music since 2017’s Woodstock, which featured their hit single “Feel It Still.”