Watch Portugal. The Man Bring Simmering 'So Young' to 'Seth Meyers'

Track appears on rock outfit's latest album, 'Woodstock'

Portugal. The Man performed their ode to the fleeting glories of youth, “So Young,” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday. The understated cut is centered around a cascading guitar progression and is peppered with weary synths, an organ and  occasional horns.

On Late Night, singer and guitarist John Baldwin Gourley breezed through in his smooth falsetto, peeling off the track’s cheeky Oasis reference (“But you and I are gonna live forever”) and acknowledging the harsh comedown of age, “Knocked out with the Midas touch/ A champion wearing golden gloves/ Got you punch drunk, seeing stars/ Little birdies singing ‘Why’d ya fall so hard?'”

“So Young” appeared on Portugal. The Man’s 2017 album Woodstock, which also featured their surprise hit “Feel It Still.” The group recently wrapped up a North American tour in support of the record, though they’re set to play two shows in their home state of Alaska, October 26th and 27th at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

