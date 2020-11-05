 Porte Diferente, Benny the Butcher Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Porte Diferente, Benny the Butcher Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart

TDE rapper Reason and alternative soul singer Foushee also land on October’s list of the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists.

Porte Diferente and Benny the Butcher are among the top artists on October's Breakthrough 25 Chart

Courtesy of Rancho Humilde/Courtesy of Roc Nation

Regional Mexican music has had a swelling influence in the U.S. in 2020, with artists like Natanael Cano and like Los Dos Carnales landing in the upper ranks of the albums and artists charts. The latest proof: Rising Regional Mexican group Porte Diferente leads the October Breakthrough 25 Chart, which ranks the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists by their growth in on-demand audio streams.

The foursome from Fort Worth, Texas, composed of lead singer Brayan Andrade, Miguel Medina, Enrique Macias and Miguel Salazar, have been steadily gaining streams through 2020, but it was their sophomore album, Es Diferente, that took them to breakthrough status. In October, Porte Diferente saw more than 36 million on-demand audio streams, an increase of 24 million compared to their September total. It helped the group reach the Artists 500 Chart for the first time, at Number 132.

Coming in second is Corpse, known on YouTube as Corpse Husband, who got his start using his signature deep voice to tell horror stories before starting to release music. The San Diego native, who has yet to reveal his identity, pulled in more than 24 million on-demand audio streams in October, with his most popular track being “E Girls Are Ruining My Life!” Third place goes to Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher, who added 19.6 million to his monthly streams tally with the release of his sophomore album, Burden of Proof, which helped him reach the Artists 500 chart for his first time at Number 142. This comes five months after Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher’s cousin and Griselda  Records labelmate, came in fourth on the chart.

Top Breakthrough

The week of October 1, 2020
1

Porte Diferente

Unit Growth 24M
2

Corpse

Unit Growth 23.5M
3

Benny the Butcher

Unit Growth 19.6M
4

Reason

Unit Growth 9.9M
5

Olamide

Unit Growth 7.1M

Rounding out the Top Five is TDE rapper Reason, who released his debut studio album, New Beginnings, and Nigerian hip-hop artists Olamide, who reached new streaming heights in the U.S. with his latest album, Carpe Diem. 

Other standouts on the Breakthrough 25 include Kidd G, a country singer who saw viral success with his song “Dirt Road,” Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa, who added 6.6 million streams after he was featured on Gucci Mane’s So Icy Gang, Vol. 1, and alternative soul singer Foushee, whose breakout track “Deep End” accelerated to over 2 million weekly streams in October.

See the full Breakthrough 25 Chart here.

 

