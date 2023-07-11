Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

Porno For Pyros are celebrating their 30th anniversary in the fall by hitting the road for the first time since 1998. The Horns, Thorns EL Halos tour kicks off October 8 in Wheatland, California, and wraps up November 20 in Austin, Texas. Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, July 12.

Perry Farrell formed Porno For Pyros in 1992, shortly after Jane’s Addiction called it quits, with Jane’s drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano, and bassist Martyn LeNoble. Their 1993 single “Pets” hit #1 on the Modern Rock chart, and the video went into heavy rotations on MTV, but they were hobbled by LeNoble’s defection after the recording of their second album, Good God’s Urge, and DiStefano’s battle with testicular cancer.

Jane’s Addiction reformed in 1997, and Farrell placed Porno For Pyro on the back burner. They reconvened in 2009 at Farrell’s 50th birthday party and played a short set in 2020 at the Lolla2020 YouTube broadcast. Once the pandemic ended, Farrell and Jenkins booked a series of Jane’s Addiction shows, but they had to back out of the Welcome to Rockville concert in May 2022 because guitarist Jane’s Dave Navarro was suffering from Long Covid. Without much notice, Porno For Pyros played the show instead.

They followed it up later that summer with a tiny show at the Belasco in Los Angeles and a headlining slot at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Jane's Addiction hit the road this year with a series of guest guitarists, including Josh Klinghoffer and Troy Van Leeuwen, along with talk of a new album. But Navarro still isn't ready to return to the fold, creating an opportunity for Porno For Pyros to finally hit the road.

Mike Watt played bass for the band after LeNoble split in the Nineties and participated in some of the recent reunion shows, but he won’t be on this tour. It’s the complete original lineup. Here are the dates.

Oct 08 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

Oct 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Oct 19 – Denver, CO @Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 23 – Madison, WI @The Sylvee

Oct 24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 29 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct 30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 01 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 03 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino and Racing*

Nov 05 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

Nov 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Nov 20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater