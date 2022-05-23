Perry Farrell Reunites Porno for Pyros for First Full Show in Over 25 Years

Perry Farrell reunited Porno for Pyros for their fist full performance in 26 years at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Florida on Sunday, May 22.

Farrell got the group — which also features Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Mike Watt — together in a pinch after Jane’s Addiction was forced to drop off the bill (Dave Navarro continues to struggle with a “long bout with Covid,” Farrell said in a statement). While the band has reunited for a couple of small sets over the past decade or so — two songs at a 2009 event in Vegas, a short set for Lollapalooza’s 2020 pandemic livestream — the Welcome to Rockville gig marked their first actual concert since Sept. 1998.

For the Rockville gig, Porno for Pyros ran through a slew of songs from their 1993 self-titled debut and 1996 follow-up, Good God’s Urge. This included performances of their Nineties alt-rock hits like “Pets,” “Tahitian Moon,” “Porpoise Head,” “Sadness,” and “Cursed Female.”

And, as Farrell promised, the group also played a handful of Jane’s Addiction songs, including “Ain’t No Right,” “1%,” “Stop” and “Mountain Song.”

Despite causing Jane’s Addiction to miss the festival, Navarro voiced his support for Farrell and Porno for Pyros on social media while offering a bit of an update on his health. “Recovering and resting up from an illness doesn’t have to be consistently awful. Just mostly!” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Happy @perryfarrellofficial and co had a great show tonight at @welcometorockville with @pornoforpyros. First show in over 20 years!”