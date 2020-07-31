See Porno for Pyros Reunite and Perform ‘Pets’ on Lolla2020 Livestream

Perry Farrell reunited his Porno for Pyros outfit for their first public performance in nearly 24 years as part of Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream event Thursday.

For the acoustic, socially distanced backyard performance, the band — Farrell, guitarist Peter DiStefano, Jane’s Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and Minutemen bassist Mike Watt (who joined the band during recording of 1996’s Good God’s Urge) — played their 1993 hit “Pets” as well as “Kimberly Austin,” a track from their second and final LP together.

Prior to the performance, Lollapalooza co-founder Farrell and his wife Etty — the co-hosts of the Lolla2020 livestream — sat down with former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield to reminisce about Jane’s Addiction, the 120 Minutes days, as well as talk about the long-rumored Porno for Pyros reunion; the band’s original lineup last played together in 2009 at Farrell’s 50th birthday.

Farrell also talked about the evolution of Lollapalooza, from nomadic alternative rock fest to the genre-spanning Chicago powerhouse it has become: “It’s like the old lollipop swirl theory, or cooking: You can’t put every ingredient in there, but there’s a lot of ingredients in your cabinet that you could grab and shake and put on your salad.”