Poppy Announces New Album ‘Flux’ With Pastel Video for Title Track

Poppy has announced her fourth studio album Flux with the surreal, pastel video for the album’s lead single/title track. The song and LP arrive hot on the heels of her EP Eat, which came out in June as a soundtrack for the wrestling program WWE NXT.

“Flux” follows Poppy’s metal pivot well, merging her previous future pop sound with her recent hard rock leanings. She self-directed the video, which features her exploring a candy-coated world constructed by Australian visual/structure artist Pip & Pop.

Flux is due out on September 24th via Sumerian Records. Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, St. Vincent) produced the album, which was recorded live in the studio by Poppy and her band.

Earlier this year, Poppy became the first solo female artist to be nominated in the Best Metal Performance category at the Grammys for the track “Bloodmoney,” off her 2020 album I Disagree. In October 2020, she released the graphic novel Poppy’s Inferno with the accompanying ambient soundtrack album Music to Scream To. That December, she got into the holiday spirit with the EP A Very Poppy Christmas. Last month, she debuted the standalone single “Her,” which also appears on Flux.

Flux Track List

1. “Flux”

2. “Lessen the Damage”

3. “So Mean”

4. “On the Level”

5. “Hysteria”

6. “Her”

7. “Bloom”

8. “As Strange As It Seems”

9. “Never Find My Place”