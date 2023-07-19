Poppy Wants That Real S–t on ‘Knockoff’
Poppy doesn’t want any fake love. On Wednesday, the musician released her dark pop single “Knockoff,” along with the announcement that she’ll be releasing her LP Zig on Oct. 27.
The Le3ay-directed video splices clips of her in a skin-tone color leotard engaging in choreography surrounded by dancers with an image of her staring into a giant red orb that by the end of the video transforms into a large, blood-looking splatter.
Poppy recorded the song with producers Ali Payami and Simon Wilcox, and it features Nineties industrial elements and riffs off her previous rock sound with a dark electronic twist.
The album announcement arrives just a month before she’s set to hit the road for a co-headlining tour with Pvris. She’ll begin her tour in Seattle on Aug. 18 before making her way to cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, and Houston.
Poppy last released her rock-heavy album Flux in 2021, featuring songs such as “So Mean” and “Her.” She dropped her experimental EP Stagger last year and recently worked with Stu Brooks and Danny Elfman on “They’ll Just Love You.” She also dropped screamo single “Spit” and dark pop track “Church Outfit” earlier this year.
Godless/Goddess Tour dates
Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
Aug. 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Aug. 22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Aug. 25 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Teatre
Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Aug. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Aug. 29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sept. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Sept. 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Sept. 3 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Sept. 6 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Sept. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sept. 10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
Sept. 13 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Sept. 14 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland