RS Charts: 19 Pop Smoke Songs Reach RS 100

DaBaby’s “Rockstar” spent a sixth straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The SethInTheKitchen-produced single, which features the rising star Roddy Ricch, earned 26 million streams.

While DaBaby extended his summer reign on the RS 100, all 19 songs from Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon made the chart. The leader was “For the Night,” featuring DaBaby along with the streaming star Lil Baby, which debuted at Number Two. “The Woo,” “Aim for the Moon,” “Got It on Me,” and “Gangstas” also arrived in the Top Ten.

Thanks to savvy use of features, the Top Ten was saturated with the same few names. Impressively, DaBaby is a presence on each of the Top Three tracks — his own “Rockstar,” Pop Smoke’s “For the Night,” and the remix to Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin.” Ricch showed up on both “Rockstar” and “The Woo” (Number Four). And Lil Baby appeared on both “For the Night” and his own hit “We Paid” (Number Six).

Top Songs The week of July 3, 2020 1 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 206.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Alpena, MI North Platte, NE Song Streams 26M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Alpena, MI North Platte, NE Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 For the Night Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby NEW! Song Units 180.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Top Cities Chattanooga, TN Puerto Rico, PR Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Song Streams 22.1M Top Cities Chattanooga, TN Puerto Rico, PR Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 3 Whats Poppin Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne Song Units 171.4K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 24 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Helena, MT Song Streams 22.1M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Helena, MT Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 The Woo Pop Smoke feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch NEW! Song Units 150.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Top Cities Chattanooga, TN Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Puerto Rico, PR Song Streams 18.6M Top Cities Chattanooga, TN Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Puerto Rico, PR Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 5 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 116.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 18 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities Glendive, MT Alpena, MI Puerto Rico, PR Song Streams 13.9M Top Cities Glendive, MT Alpena, MI Puerto Rico, PR Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The barrage of Pop Smoke hits — 12 other songs from Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon landed in the Top 40 — was especially noticeable in a week when few other tracks arrived on the RS 100. Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” arrived at Number 51 thanks to 7.2 million streams. And the release of Hamilton on Disney Plus powered “You’ll Be Back” and “Alexander Hamilton” on to the RS 100; the two songs picked up roughly four million streams a piece.