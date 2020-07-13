 Pop Smoke's 'Shoot for the Stars Aim For the Moon' Debuts Atop RS 200 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next What's Sony Planning in Music — and Will It Involve Tencent? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim For the Moon’ Makes Massive Debut Atop RS 200

Brooklyn drill rapper’s posthumous debut album pulls in 245,000 units in its first week.

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pop Smoke

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, makes a massive debut atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 245,000 units during the week of July 3rd through July 9th.

Five months after the Brooklyn drill rapper was fatally shot at 20, his music is more ubiquitous than ever, with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon seeing close to 225 million on-demand audio streams and nearly 60,000 sales last week. It marks the fifth highest debut of 2020.

Top Albums

The week of July 3, 2020
1

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
NEW!
Album Units 245K
2

Hamilton

Various Artists
Album Units 106.3K
3

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 63K
4

Blame it on Baby

DaBaby
Album Units 36.8K
5

Hollywood's Bleeding

Post Malone
Album Units 36.6K

After the premiere of Hamilton on HBO Max, the soundtrack to the hit broadway musical rises to Number Two after seeing a surge in streams and sales. Lil Baby’s My Turn, which had been on a five-week-long hot streak at Number One, drops to Number Three, while DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding round out the top five.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other big debuts include Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer at Number 33 (16,800 units) and Willie Nelson’s First Rose of Spring at Number 48 (12,800 units). Selena’s compilation album Ones, originally released in 2002, reaches Number 29 after a vinyl reissue was released, while Lil Wayne’s 2015 album FWA takes Number 82 after the album was released to streaming services.

In This Article: Pop Smoke, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.