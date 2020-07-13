RS Charts: Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim For the Moon’ Makes Massive Debut Atop RS 200

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, makes a massive debut atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 245,000 units during the week of July 3rd through July 9th.
Five months after the Brooklyn drill rapper was fatally shot at 20, his music is more ubiquitous than ever, with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon seeing close to 225 million on-demand audio streams and nearly 60,000 sales last week. It marks the fifth highest debut of 2020.
After the premiere of Hamilton on HBO Max, the soundtrack to the hit broadway musical rises to Number Two after seeing a surge in streams and sales. Lil Baby’s My Turn, which had been on a five-week-long hot streak at Number One, drops to Number Three, while DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding round out the top five.
Other big debuts include Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer at Number 33 (16,800 units) and Willie Nelson’s First Rose of Spring at Number 48 (12,800 units). Selena’s compilation album Ones, originally released in 2002, reaches Number 29 after a vinyl reissue was released, while Lil Wayne’s 2015 album FWA takes Number 82 after the album was released to streaming services.