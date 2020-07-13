RS Charts: Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim For the Moon’ Makes Massive Debut Atop RS 200

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, makes a massive debut atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 245,000 units during the week of July 3rd through July 9th.

Five months after the Brooklyn drill rapper was fatally shot at 20, his music is more ubiquitous than ever, with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon seeing close to 225 million on-demand audio streams and nearly 60,000 sales last week. It marks the fifth highest debut of 2020.

Top Albums The week of July 3, 2020 1 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke NEW! Album Units 245K Album Units 245K Album Sales 58.8K Song Sales 25.1K Song Streams 224.8M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Top Songs For the Night The Woo Got It on Me Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 2 Hamilton Various Artists Album Units 106.3K Album Units 106.3K Album Sales 33.9K Song Sales 39K Song Streams 82.4M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 203 Top Songs Alexander Hamilton You'll Be Back My Shot Top Songs Alexander Hamilton You'll Be Back My Shot Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 63K Album Units 63K Album Sales 1.3K Song Sales 4.3K Song Streams 70.3M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 19 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 4 Blame it on Baby DaBaby Album Units 36.8K Album Units 36.8K Album Sales 547 Song Sales 14K Song Streams 41.5M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Top Songs ROCKSTAR Find My Way JUMP Top Songs ROCKSTAR Find My Way JUMP Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone Album Units 36.6K Album Units 36.6K Album Sales 2K Song Sales 9.4K Song Streams 40.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 44 Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Record Label Republic Republic

After the premiere of Hamilton on HBO Max, the soundtrack to the hit broadway musical rises to Number Two after seeing a surge in streams and sales. Lil Baby’s My Turn, which had been on a five-week-long hot streak at Number One, drops to Number Three, while DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding round out the top five.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other big debuts include Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer at Number 33 (16,800 units) and Willie Nelson’s First Rose of Spring at Number 48 (12,800 units). Selena’s compilation album Ones, originally released in 2002, reaches Number 29 after a vinyl reissue was released, while Lil Wayne’s 2015 album FWA takes Number 82 after the album was released to streaming services.