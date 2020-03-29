 Pop Smoke Parties in Paris in 'Shake the Room' Video With Quavo - Rolling Stone
Pop Smoke Parties in Paris in Posthumous ‘Shake the Room’ Video With Quavo

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White filmed footage of rising rapper one month before his shooting death at the age of 20

A month after the death of Pop Smoke, a posthumous video for the rising rapper’s “Shake the Room” with Quavo has been released.

The visual was filmed during the recent Paris Fashion Week by fashion designer and artistic director Virgil Abloh’s Off-White International Rap Video Production Studio, which prefaces the video with “This video is real life footage. This is barely a ‘video shoot.'”

Accordingly, “Shake the Room” sees Pop Smoke and Migos dining at a fancy restaurant, drinking wine with Parisians and driving along the city’s streets, just one month before Pop Smoke would be shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles. “In loving memory Pop Smoke forever,” the title card reads for the video’s closing minute.

“[Pop Smoke’s] impact will live on thru the art he left us,” Abloh wrote on Instagram. “In this case it was the night after the [Louis Vuitton] show while we had the cameras rolling inside & outside a typical French restaurant in my neighborhood.”

“Shake the Room” features on Pop Smoke’s 2020 mixtape Meet the Woo 2, released two weeks prior to his death at the age of 20.

