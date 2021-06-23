Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album to Arrive in July

A new posthumous Pop Smoke album is set to arrive on July 16th via Victor Victor.

The album is now available to preorder and presave, and a trailer featuring archival audio and video footage of Pop Smoke was also released. However, no additional details — including a title or tracklist — were released.

The 17-track album will arrive just about a year after Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which arrived in July 2020. Released just months after his death in February 2020, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon marked Pop Smoke’s first proper studio album after a pair of celebrated mixtapes.

A leading figure in Brooklyn’s drill scene, Pop Smoke broke out in 2018 with his debut single, “Welcome to the Party,” which later appeared on his first mixtape, 2019’s Meet the Woo. The sequel to that tape, Meet the Woo 2, was released in February 2020, just over a week before Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

Upon its release last year, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart. It later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.