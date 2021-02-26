 Hear Pop Smoke's New Song 'AP' From Posthumous Film Role 'Boogie' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Hear Pop Smoke’s New Song ‘AP’ From Posthumous Film Role ‘Boogie’

Late rapper made his acting debut in the Eddie Huang-directed movie

The late rapper Pop Smoke’s song, “AP,” has been released. The track is featured in the Eddie Huang-directed film, Boogie, and it will appear on the upcoming soundtrack.

Boogie also marks Pop Smoke’s posthumous acting debut. He portrays Monk, one of the basketball rivals of the titular character who aspires to play in the NBA in the coming-of-age film. Boogie arrives in theaters on March 5th.

The lyric video for “AP” showcases footage from the movie featuring the rapper as well as behind-the-scenes photos. “AP, Spicy/I bust a check in my Nikes,” he raps on the hook. “Am I a killa? Might be/Two tone, icy.”

Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, 2020’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, bowed at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart and it was the third biggest album of last year.

