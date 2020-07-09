 Pop Smoke: LAPD Arrest Five Men in Connection With Rapper's Murder - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Jesse Malin on New York's Club Crisis: 'Very Few Venues Are Going to Be Able to Survive' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Pop Smoke: LAPD Arrest Five Men in Connection With Rapper’s Murder

“Three adult males and two juvenile males” to be charged in February 19th killing of rapper born Bashar Jackson

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pop Smoke

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with the murder of rising rapper Pop Smoke.

Griffin Lotz/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that five men have been arrested in connection with the murder of rising rapper Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson.

“LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke,” police tweeted Thursday. “We will provide further details as they become available.”

According to TMZ, LAPD executed arrest warrants on the five men early Thursday morning. All five were taken into custody.

The Brooklyn-born Jackson was shot and killed in Los Angeles on February 19th at the age of 20. LAPD responded to an emergency call at 4:20 a.m. after masked gunmen broke into a house where the rapper was staying; Jackson, who was shot multiple times including the chest, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later said that four suspects were seen fleeing the scene, but no arrests were made until Thursday.

The arrests come just days after Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released.

This story is developing.

In This Article: Pop Smoke

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.