Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut Album Gets Release Date

The debut album from late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke will be posthumously released June 12th via Victor Victor Worldwide.

While the release date was shared, no other details about the album were made available, including a tracklist, title or possible guest features. Although the record marks Pop Smoke’s debut album it follows his two breakout mixtapes, 2019’s Meet the Woo and 2020’s Meet the Woo 2, which was released in February, just weeks before his death at the age of 20.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke’s family and his manager, Steven Victor, shared a statement promising an array of posthumous projects to come. “Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to work to build Pop’s legacy,” the statement read. “In conjunction with his estate, we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects.”

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles back in February. In just two years, the rapper had emerged as a rising star following his breakout 2018 track, “Welcome to the Party,” which became a streaming hit and earned an official remix from Nicki Minaj. When Meet the Woo 2 arrived in February, it debuted at Number Eight on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Pop Smoke discussed his unique writing style, saying, “I never wrote [down] anything. It’s all up my head. Everything that I be writing, everything that I be saying, when it comes to these types of songs, just be so natural. Just how I be feeling. However, some songs I do write, and you’ll know the ones that I write, ’cause you’ll feel it.… I used to write poetry and all that crazy shit. Spoken word.”