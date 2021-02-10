Pooh Shiesty’s New Video for ‘See Red’ Is All About Driving Fast

Pooh Shiesty has dropped his new video for “See Red,” a track off the Memphis rapper’s just-released mixtape Shiesty Season.

“‘See Red’ is one of my favorite songs on Shiesty Season,” the rapper said in a statement, “It’s one of those tracks that makes you want to get in your car and just drive fast.” Appropriately, the visual boasts an automotive theme.

Shiesty Season’s “Back to Blood” featuring Lil Durk currently sits at Number Seven on Rolling Stone Charts’ Top 100 Songs, with the track steadily rising during its six-week run on the chart,

Prior to its February 5th arrival, Shiesty Season spent three straight weeks atop the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, with the mixtape ultimately debuting at Number Three on this week’s Top 200 Albums thanks to 36,000 in total sales. The rapper also spent January at Number Two on the Breakthrough 25, one spot behind Olivia Rodrigo.