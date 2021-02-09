 Pooh Shiesty Tops Apple Pre-Add Chart for Third Straight Week - Rolling Stone
Pooh Shiesty Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for Third Straight Week

Memphis rapper leads in the week leading up to Shiesty Season’s release.

pooh shiesty

Zach Wolfe*

Pooh Shiesty spends a third week on top of the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, as his debut mixtape Shiesty Season saw more pre-adds than any other album in the week leading up to its release, from January 29th through February 5th. Things have been heating up for the Memphis rapper since last summer. He’s currently enjoying his first RS 100 hit with “Back In Blood,” currently at Number One. And he also is at Number Two on the Breakthrough 25 Chart, which ranks the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists of the month.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Last month, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album led the chart, and went on to have a record-breaking debut on the RS 200.

Eric Church’s Heart and Soul — two of his upcoming three-album collection Heart & Soul — enter the Pre-Add Chart at Numbers Two and Three, respectively, followed by Revelación, Selena Gomez’s first Spanish-language EP. 

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart – January 29th through February 4th 

  1. Shiesty Season – Pooh Shiesty (2/5/2021) 
  2. Soul- Eric Church (4/23/2021) – NEW
  3. Heart – Eric Church (4/16/2021) – NEW
  4. Revelación – EP – Selena Gomez (3/12/2021) – NEW
  5. Gusare – ZUTOMAYO (2/10/2021) – -3
  6. 140 BPM 2- Hamza (2/5/2021) – NEW
  7. Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters (2/5/2021) – +4
  8. Life Goes On – HIRAIDAI (2/10/2021) – +5
  9. Chemtrails Over the Country Club- Lana Del Rey (3/19/2021) – -3
  10. Life By Misadventure – Rag’n’Bone Man (4/23/2021) – NEW
  11. REBOOT – THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE (2/24/2021) – NEW
  12. アイラヴユー – SUPER BEAVER (2/3/2021) – -4
  13. Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic – Joeboy (2/4/2021) – NEW
  14. Typhoons – Royal Blood (4/30/2021) – -7
  15. When You See Yourself – Kings of Leon (3/5/2021) – -1
  16. THE END – Aina The End (2/3/2021) – +5
  17. TRAVEL – JAPAN EDITION – MAMAMOO (2/3/2021) – NEW
  18. Grower – Awesome City Club (2/10/2021) – -2
  19. Life Rolls On – Florida Georgia Line (2/12/2021) – +1
  20. BEAUTY IN DEATH – Chase Atlantic (3/5/2021) – NEW
  21. Subconsciously – Black Coffee (2/5/2021) – NEW
  22. HLM2 – Mister You (2/5/2021) – NEW
  23. THE MILLENNIUM PARADE – millennium parade (2/10/2021) – -8
  24. NIRATIAS – Chevelle (3/5/2021) – NEW
  25. Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture – Sia (2/12/2021) – -2

