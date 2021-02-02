 Pooh Shiesty Spends Another Week Atop Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
Pooh Shiesty Spends Another Week Atop Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

WIth ‘Shiesty Season’ just around the corner, the Memphis rapper spends a second week atop the weekly pre-add chart.

Pooh Shiesty tops Apple Music's Pre-Add Chart for a second week.

Esdras T.-Thelusma*

Shiesty season is heating up.

As his song “Back In Blood” climbs up the RS 100, currently at Number 25, Pooh Shiesty’s upcoming debut mixtape Shiesty Season continues to lead the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart in the lead up to is Friday release. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Last month, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album led the chart, and went on to have a record-breaking debut on the RS 200.

While Shiesty hails from Memphis, the rest of the top five is ruled by global acts. Japanese rock group ZUTOMAYO enter at Number Two with their sophomore album Gusare, due February 10th, followed by K-pop group NCT 127, whose LOVEHOLIC EP takes third. Japanese rockers Yorushika take fourth with their Creation EP, while South African rapper A-Reece rounds out the top five with Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape. 

See the full chart below.

APPLE MUSIC PRE-ADD CHART (January 22nd – January 28th)

  1. Pooh Shiesty, Shiesty Season (2/5/2021) 
  2. ZUTOMAYO, Gusare (2/10/2021) NEW 
  3. NCT 127, LOVEHOLIC – EP (2/17/2021)  NEW 
  4. Yorushika, Creation – EP (1/27/2021)  +2 
  5. A-Reece, Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape (3/26/2021) NEW
  6. Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/2021)  -4
  7. Royal Blood, Typhoons (4/30/2021) NEW
  8. SUPER BEAVER, アイラヴユー (2/3/2021) NEW
  9. Weezer, OK Human (1/29/2021) +14
  10. Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams (1/29/2021) NEW
  11. Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight (2/5/2021) -8
  12. Celeste, Not Your Muse (Deluxe) (1/29/2021) NEW
  13.  HIRAIDAI, Life Goes On (2/10/2021) NEW
  14. Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (3/5/2021) -10
  15. millennium parade, THE MILLENNIUM PARADE (2/10/2021) +2
  16. Awesome City Club, Grower (2/10/2021) NEW
  17. Madison Beer, Life Support (2/26/2021) -7 
  18. Porter Robinson, Nurture (4/23/2021) NEW
  19. Ben Howard, Collections From The Whiteout (3/26/2021) NEW
  20. Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On (2/12/2021) -12
  21. Aina The End, THE END (2/3/2021) NEW
  22. Liquid Tension Experiment, LTE3 (Deluxe Edition) (3/26/2021) NEW
  23. Sia, Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture (2/12/2021) -9
  24. A Day to Remember, You’re Welcome (3/5/2021) NEW
  25. Aimer, Walpurgis (4/14/2021) NEW

 

