Pooh Shiesty Spends Another Week Atop Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Shiesty season is heating up.

As his song “Back In Blood” climbs up the RS 100, currently at Number 25, Pooh Shiesty’s upcoming debut mixtape Shiesty Season continues to lead the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart in the lead up to is Friday release. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Last month, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album led the chart, and went on to have a record-breaking debut on the RS 200.

While Shiesty hails from Memphis, the rest of the top five is ruled by global acts. Japanese rock group ZUTOMAYO enter at Number Two with their sophomore album Gusare, due February 10th, followed by K-pop group NCT 127, whose LOVEHOLIC EP takes third. Japanese rockers Yorushika take fourth with their Creation EP, while South African rapper A-Reece rounds out the top five with Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: The Mixtape.

See the full chart below.

APPLE MUSIC PRE-ADD CHART (January 22nd – January 28th)