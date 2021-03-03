 Pooh Shiesty and Coi Leray Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Selena Gomez Enlists DJ Snake, Myke Towers for 'Revelación' EP
Home Music Music News

Pooh Shiesty and Coi Leray Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart

Babyface Ray, Mooski, and Clinton Kane make their debuts on the chart, which ranks the fastest-rising artists of the month.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pooh Shiesty and Coi Leray lead this month's Breakthrough 25 Chart

Pooh Shiesty; Coi Leray

From left: Zach Wolfe*; Keenan Kivenchy*

Rapper Pooh Shiesty rises to Number One on the Breakthrough 25 Chart thanks to a massive month of February, which saw the release of his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season. All told, Shiesty pulled in 143.8 million more on-demand audio streams in February than he did in January, which is all the more impressive when you consider that in January, he came in second on the Breakthrough Chart after seeing 23.6 million more streams than he did the month prior.

Things have finally boiled over for the Memphis native after a six-month-long simmer. After the Gucci Mane signee was featured on the compilation Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, he reached the Artists 500 chart for his first time in September 2020, and through the fall, he steadily inched his way toward the Top 200 before reaching the top 100 in January. In February, he reached Number Six on the RS 100 with the Lil Durk-featuring “Back in Blood,” Number Three on the RS 200 with Shiesty Season, and Number Six on the Artists 500.

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Returns to Number One on Artists 500 Chart
RS Charts: Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Continues at Number One

Related Stories

'Last Waltz'
Why the Band's 'The Last Waltz' Is the Greatest Concert Movie of All Time
Jerry Jeff Walker's 'Viva Terlingua': Inside the Fringe Country Album

Shiesty tells us keeping up that pace is one of the main reasons he’s been so successful. “Hard work, consistency, and my local supporters,” he says, citing the factors that have gotten him here. “They’ve been showing me a crazy amount of love from city to city. I also have people like Gucci in my corner — he’s been guiding me like a big brother through this whole thing.”

Top Breakthrough

The week of February 1, 2021
1

Pooh Shiesty

Unit Growth 143.8M
2

Coi Leray

Unit Growth 23.9M
3

Giveon

Unit Growth 20.8M
4

Dusty Locane

Unit Growth 14.4M
5

Masked Wolf

Unit Growth 11.3M

New Jersey rapper Coi Leray comes in second on the Breakthrough 25 Chart thanks to the success of her single “No More Parties,” which is currently approaching the Top 10 of the RS 100. Leray saw 23.9 million more on-demand audio streams in February than she did in January, helping her reach the top 200 of the Artists 500 Chart. Rounding out the top five is Giveon, Brooklyn drill rapper Dusty Locane and Australian rapper Masked Wolf.

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray makes his debut at Number Six following the release of his new EP Unfuckwitable, followed by Mooski, the singer behind the TikTok hit “Track Star,” at Number Seven. Other notable entries include “Chicken Tendies” singer Clinton Kane (Number 10), Nathan Evans, the man behind “Wellerman” sea shanty craze (Number 11) and rising Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama (Number 13).

See the full  Breakthrough 25 Chart here.

In This Article: Pooh Shiesty, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.