Pooh Shiesty Makes TV Debut With ‘Back in Blood’ on ‘Fallon’

Pooh Shiesty stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his track “Back in Blood” with the help of Lil Durk. The live performance of the song, from the rapper’s recent debut mixtape Shiesty Season, marked Shiesty’s television debut.

Standing in an alley surrounded by fog and car headlights, the rappers gave the performance the vibe of a music video, with Lil Durk joining in midway through the track.

Shiesty Season dropped in February and has held its own on the charts ever since. Last month, the rapper hit Number One on the Breakthrough 25 Chart and topped the Rolling Stone 200 chart at Number Three.

Shiesty, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s label, told Rolling Stone that keeping up a good pace is one of the main reasons he’s been so successful. “Hard work, consistency, and my local supporters,” he said. “They’ve been showing me a crazy amount of love from city to city. I also have people like Gucci in my corner — he’s been guiding me like a big brother through this whole thing.”

The rapper also recently joined Coi Leray on her track “BIG PURR (Prrdd),” which was released in March.