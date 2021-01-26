Pooh Shiesty Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Shiesty Season’

Gucci Mane signee Pooh Shiesty had a big breakout moment in 2020, debuting on the Breakthrough 25 Chart last summer after being featured on Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. He went on to hit the Artists 500 Chart for the first time in September, and spent the fall climbing his way up to the top 200. But 2021 is shaping up to be the year he breaks into more mainstream success.

As the Memphis native enjoys the success of his first RS 100 hit — “Back in Blood,” featuring Lil Durk, currently sits at Number 36 on the chart — his upcoming debut mixtape Shiesty Season takes Number One Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Last month, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album led the chart, and went on to have a record-breaking debut on the RS 200.

Shiesty Seaon, which is due Feb. 5th, comes in ahead of Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which stays steady at Number Two. Foo Fighters’ tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight rises seven spots, to Number Three, while Kings of Leon’s When You See Yourself and Joshua Bassett’s self-titled EP round out the Top Five.

Other notable entries include Young Dolph’s deluxe reissue of Rich Slave (Number Seven), Madison Beer’s debut album Life Support (Number 10) and Weezer’s OK Human (Number 23).