Polyphonic Spree Announce #CareForTheCaravan Show Benefiting Border Refugees, Migrants

Polyphonic Spree have announced they will perform a #CareForTheCaravan benefit concert presented by Buffalo Tree. The two-day concert series will benefit refugees and migrants at the U.S. border near McAllen, Texas, via a donation and awareness drive. The band kicks off the drive with their show on May 18th at the Granada Theatre in Dallas, Texas, and it includes appearances by Cure for Paranoia and Cry Havoc Theater Company.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new and unused toiletries, shoes and clothes for children and adults of all sizes, baby supplies for toddlers, gift cards to purchase food items, resealable plastic bags, phone cards and jugs of water for the goods collection. Proceeds from ticket sales and additional monetary donations will be used towards the purchase of more supplies and delivery costs. Tickets are $15.

On May 19th, Austin Whiskey Co. in Austin, Texas will host the second event, which will feature a performance by Tiarra Girls. They will also collect essential items and 10 percent of the event’s sales will benefit #CareForTheCaravan.

Additional monetary donations may be made via PayPal. On May 20th, the #CareForTheCaravan truck carrying the events’ donated goods will arrive in McAllen, Texas, where Buffalo Tree volunteers will help distribute the collected items.