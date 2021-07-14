 Polo G Drops New 'Toxic' Video - Rolling Stone
Polo G Drops New ‘Toxic’ Video

Rappers shares latest visual from chart-topping LP Hall of Fame

Polo G has dropped the new music video for “Toxic,” the latest single from his chart-topping album Hall of Fame.

The video finds the rapper and his crew hanging around in Miami, with Polo G spotlighting key lyrics like “20 chains, nine figures, just to hit the stage.”

The rapper recently hit Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with Hall of Fame upon its release in June; Polo G previously spent an entire month at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with his single “Rapstar.”

In June, Polo G was arrested in Miami following an incident with law enforcement that occurred hours after the rapper hosted a release party for Hall of Fame.

