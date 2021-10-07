 Polo G: 'The First Time' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Los Angeles to Require Covid-19 Vaccination at Indoor Venues
Home Music Music News

‘The First Time’: Polo G Talks Recording His First Verse, Buying His Mom a House

Chicago rapper also discusses his first time leaving his hometown and more in The First Time

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rolling Stone cover star Polo G has had an incredible rise to fame.

Growing up on the North Side of Chicago, he says the first time he ever left the city was when he was in first grade and his family moved to Gary, Indiana; it would be several years before he hopped on a plane. Now, after the success of a bevy of singles and releasing his third album, the Number One Hall of Fame in June, he reflects on some notable The First Time moments he’s experienced in recent years.

In 2016, he tracked his first verse. “The first verse I ever recorded was to my song ‘O.D.A.‘ part one, a song that I put out on my neighborhood music channel,” Polo G tells Rolling Stone. “We had a YouTube channel that somebody made in our neighborhood called sedville3.”

Three years later, he released his debut album, Die a Legend, which reached Number Six on the Billboard 200 chart. His sophomore LP, 2020’s The Goat, followed at Number Two before his first Number One-charting Hall of Fame album arrived.

While his career took flight, Polo G also took to the skies, literally. “The first flight I ever took to leave Chicago was to L.A., about three years ago; that was my first time coming to Cali,” the rapper says of the state where he currently resides.

Beyond his three-albums-in-three-years accomplishment, Polo G also hit an aspirational milestone: He bought his mother a house. “The first time I bought my mom a crib was just recently,” he says.

In This Article: First Time, First Time Video, Hip-Hop, Polo G, The First Time

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.