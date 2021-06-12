Watch Polo G Bring Hit Single ‘Rapstar’ to ‘Fallon’

Polo G celebrated the release of his new album Hall of Fame by performing his Number One hit “Rapstar” on The Tonight Show Friday.

Accompanied by a band that included an electric ukulele player, Polo G delivered the smash single virtually from a soundstage surrounded by framed monitors.

Released in April 2021, “Rapstar” spent an entire month atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart before it was finally dethroned in mid-May by J. Cole’s “Interlude.” Polo G has since returned to the Top 100 Songs chart with Hall of Fame’s “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne, which peaked at Number 25.

Hall of Fame, released Friday, features an all-star guest list that includes the late Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Young Thug, Rod Wave, Lil Durk, the Kid Laroi and Nicki Minaj. The LP is the Chicago rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s The GOAT, which reached Number Two on the RS‘ Albums Chart.