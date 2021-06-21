Polo G Unseats Olivia Rodrigo Atop ‘Rolling Stone’ Artists 500 Chart

Polo G finally unseated Olivia Rodrigo after her three-week reign at the top of the Artists 500 chart.

For the week of June 11th through June 17th, Polo G — who’d previously peaked at Number Three on the Artists 500 — earned 186 million streams thanks to the release of his new album Hall of Fame. The LP debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 126.8 million song streams to help it move 98,300 album-equivalent units. The album’s hit lead single, “Rapstar,” also saw a boost, jumping from Number 13 to Number Four on the Top 100 Songs chart while pulling in 19.7 million streams.

While Rodrigo fell to Number Two on the RS500, Migos leapt to Number Three thanks to the arrival of their long-awaited new album, Culture III. The rap trio accumulated 134 million streams as Culture III bowed at Number Two on the RS200 with 101.5 million song streams to help it move 89,400 album-equivalent units. The group’s new track with Drake, “Having Our Way,” also premiered at Number Three on the RS100 with 17.5 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the Artists 500, Lorde, on her 104th week on the chart, fittingly reached a new peak of Number 104 following the release of her highly-anticipated new single, “Solar Power.” The singer-songwriter earned 20 million song streams while “Solar Power” bowed at Number 43 on the RS100 with 7.5 million streams. Comedian Bo Burnham also saw a major jump, rising 259 places to reach a new peak of Number 28 with 45.8 million song streams as the soundtrack for his new special, Inside, debuted at Number Seven on the RS200 with 31.1 million song streams.

Drake also notched a major milestone on the Artists 500 this week, becoming the first artist in the chart’s history to log 100 cumulative weeks in the Top 5. He solidified that feat by comfortably taking in 121.7 million song streams this week to land at Number Four.