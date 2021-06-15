Polo G’s ‘Hall of Fame’ Tops Migos’ ‘Culture III’ on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Next week’s Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart will feature new releases from established rap royalty and a rising star, and based on how the two are performing on Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart, the newbie seems to be the frontunner. Hall of Fame, Polo G’s third studio album, leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 4th through June 10th, ahead of Migos’ Culture III, which takes second.

Polo G has never had a Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, though he came close with The Goat, which debuted at Number Two last May. But in April of this year, he had an impressive run on the Top 100 Songs Chart with “Rapstar,” which ruled at Number One for a month straight.



Other notable entries on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart include John Mayer’s Sob Rock at Number Three, K-pop group TWICE’s Taste of Love EP at Number Five, and Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies at Number Nine. See the full Apple Music Pre-Add Chart below.

Apple Music Pre-Adds, June 4th through June 10th