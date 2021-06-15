 Polo G's 'Hall of Fame' Tops Migos' Culture III on Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
Polo G’s ‘Hall of Fame’ Tops Migos’ ‘Culture III’ on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

After an impressive run at Number One on the RS 100, Polo G seems eyes a big RS 200 debut with Hall of Fame.

Polo G leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 4th through June 10th.

Daniel Prakopcyk*

Next week’s Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart will feature new releases from established rap royalty and a rising star, and based on how the two are performing on Apple Music’s Pre-Add Chart, the newbie seems to be the frontunner. Hall of Fame, Polo G’s third studio album, leads the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week of June 4th through June 10th, ahead of MigosCulture III, which takes second. 

Polo G has never had a Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, though he came close with The Goat, which debuted at Number Two last May. But in April of this year, he had an impressive run on the Top 100 Songs Chart with “Rapstar,” which ruled at Number One for a month straight.

Other notable entries on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart include John Mayer’s Sob Rock at Number Three, K-pop group TWICE’s Taste of Love EP at Number Five, and Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies at Number Nine. See the full Apple Music Pre-Add Chart below.

Apple Music Pre-Adds, June 4th through June 10th 

  1. Polo G, Hall of Fame (6/11/2021) +1 
  2. Migos, Culture III (6/11/2021) NEW
  3. John Mayer, Sob Rock (7/16/2021) NEW
  4. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) -1 
  5. TWICE, Taste of Love – EP (6/11/2021) NEW
  6. Pi’erre Bourne, The Life Of Pi’erre 5 (6/11/2021) NEW
  7. Maroon 5, JORDI (6/11/2021) +1
  8. Jxdn, Tell Me About Tomorrow (7/2/2021) NEW
  9. Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies (7/9/2021) NEW 
  10. Larry June, Orange Print (6/11/21)  NEW
  11. Tokyo Incidents, Music (6/9/21) NEW 
  12. Gucci Mane, Ice Daddy (6/18/2021) -5
  13. MARINA, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (6/11/2021) NEW
  14. CHVRCHES, Screen Violence (8/20/21) +3
  15. Lin-Manuel Miranda, In The Heights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (6/11/2021) NEW 
  16. Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound (7/23/2021) NEW 
  17. AK-69, The Race (6/9/2021) -2 
  18. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) -9
  19. Various Artists, F9: The Fast Saga (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (6/17/2021) NEW
  20. Noah Gallagher’s Flying High Birds, Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 – 2021) (6/11/2021) NEW
  21. Bleachers, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (7/30/2021) -2
  22. NEEDTOBREATHE, Into the Mystery (7/30/2021) -1 
  23. Man With A Mission, Into the Deep EP (6/9/2021) NEW
  24. J SOUL BROTHERS III from EXILE TRIBE, 100 SEASONS / TONIGHT – EP (6/16/2021) -12
  25. Prince, Welcome 2 America (7/30/2021) NEW

 

