Watch Polo G, Lil Baby Show Off Their Wheels in ‘Don’t Play’ Video

Polo G and Lil Baby hit the streets of Los Angeles in their new music video for “Don’t Play.” The song, off Polo G’s recent album Hall Of Fame 2.0, is accompanied by a video showcasing the rappers’ best Fast and Furious impression, with the pair showing off their slick, fast cars.

Polo G dropped Hall of Fame 2.0, the deluxe edition of his chart-topping 2021 LP, in December. The album tacked an additional 14 tracks to the original LP, which arrived in June 2021 — including the previously released Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).” It also contains tracks featuring a slew of artists, including Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Tjay. Hall of Fame itself boasted the hits “Rapstar” and “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne.

Hall of Fame also landed at Number 14 on Rolling Stone’s list of the Best Albums of 2021. “Polo G brings a murderously hard edge to melodic rap. But it’s hard to credibly riff about catching a body when you’re regularly landing at the top of the Billboard charts,” Rolling Stone wrote of the LP. “That tension between street exploits and mainstream stardom fuels his third album, Hall of Fame. It finds Polo G broadening his sound with pop gestures.”

The rapper’s celebratory year was dampened briefly last June, when he was arrested and charged with battery on a police officer, threats to a public servant, resisting an officer with violence to his person, resisting an officer without violence to his person, and criminal mischief following a record release party in Miami. Those charges have since been dropped.