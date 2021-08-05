 Gunna, Polo G, Kawhi Leonard Song 'Waves' Gets New Basketball Game - Rolling Stone
Polo G and Gunna’s Song ‘Waves’ With NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Is Now a Video Game

Game designed by Krool Toys nods to the classic NBA Jam arcade series

Jon Blistein

NBA star Kawhi Leonard has released a new video game to accompany Gunna and Polo G’s track “Waves,” which will appear on Leonard’s upcoming Culture Jam project.

The Waves game, which was designed by Krool Toys, is modeled after shootout/hoops arcade games, with the player trying to flick the ball into a moving hoop and score as many points as possible before time runs out. The game is, of course, soundtracked by “Waves,” and there are also some nods to the classic NBA Jam series, like players activating an “on fire” mode after making three shots in a row.

Leonard, Polo G, and Gunna released “Waves” (the song) at the end of July. The track marked the second offering from Culture Jam following YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave’s “Everything Different.” Leonard has yet to share full details for Culture Jam, including a tracklist, participating artists, and release date.

Leonard crafted Culture Jam with record executive Eesean Bolden and business development executive Michelle Obeso-Theus. A portion of the proceeds from the project will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides support to underserved athletes and young women in sports, and was established in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

