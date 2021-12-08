 Polo G Drops Cash on a Corvette in New 'Fortnight' Music Video - Rolling Stone
Polo G Puts Down Cash for a Corvette in New ‘Fortnight’ Video

Track appears on the new deluxe edition of the rapper’s smash 2021 album, Hall of Fame

Jon Blistein

Polo G has brings a couple stacks to the car dealership in the new music video for “Fortnight.” 

The Ryan Lynch-directed clip opens with the rapper pulling a few bags of money out of a Louis Vuitton backpack and using it purchase a brand new red Corvette (a scene that’s, of course, followed by a requisite shot of the car’s loud motor revving). From there, the clip captures Polo G performing “Fortnight” in a stately mansion, while it also features some footage of the rapper taking photos with fans. 

“Fortnight” is one of 14 additional tracks featured on Hall of Fame 2.0, the recently-released deluxe edition of Polo G’s acclaimed, chart-topping 2021 album. The expanded version also features “Young n Dumb,” the Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” as well as new tracks featuring Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Tjay. 

Hall of Fame recently landed at Number 14 on Rolling Stone’s list of the best Albums of 2021. 

