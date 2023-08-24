Polo G Arrested Twice in California, Facing Charges of Kidnapping, Robbery, and Assault

The rapper Polo G has been arrested twice in the past two days by two separate police departments in California. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the artist born Taurus Bartlett was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department alongside his brother Taurean Bartlett, who performs as Trench Baby.

The arrests were connected to a warrant obtained for Taurean, stemming from a robbery that took place earlier this month, and a search warrant obtained for the residence in which both himself and Taurus reside.

“Numerous firearms were recovered from both locations and a vehicle registered to Taurus Bartlett,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Police Department. Taurus was charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle, while Taurean was charged with robbery.

When the brothers were released from LAPD custody, investigators from the Burbank Police Department were on stand-by to arrest them once again. The charges, unrelated to the Los Angeles arrest, include kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon.

A statement from the Burbank Police Department reads: "They were taken into custody without incident and have since been released on $100,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office."

Both Taurus and Taurean are expected to appear in court on Oct. 26. The investigation is ongoing with charges stemming from a report filed in April earlier this year that listed the Bartlett brothers as suspects.

Taurus’ attorney Bradford M. Cohen did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.