Polo G Arrested in Miami Following Incident With Police

Polo G was arrested early Saturday morning in Miami following an incident with law enforcement that occurred hours after the rapper hosted a release party for his new album Hall of Fame.

According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation, the rapper — birth name Taurus Bartlett — was charged with battery on a police officer, threats to a public servant, resisting an officer with violence to his person, resisting an officer without violence to his person and criminal mischief. Bartlett was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 8:44 am EST.

The Miami Herald reports that a vehicle transporting Bartlett and another male passenger (later identified as Bartlett’s 16-year-old brother) was stopped for a “traffic infraction,” the police report for the incident states. Bartlett and a Miami police officer “ended up in a struggle on the ground” while the officer attempted to handcuff the rapper.

The police report also alleges that, while in custody, Bartlett told officers, “I will kill you, I swear I will use these fists to beat the shit out of you and knock your ass out.”

Miami Police tweeted Saturday, “The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available. The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law.”

Bartlett’s mother and manager Stacia Mac went on social media Saturday to defend the rapper and accuse the police of stopping the vehicle “because they were driving while Black.”

In response to a tweet regarding the charges against Bartlett, Mac wrote, “None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”

(Polo G also performed his hit single “Rapstar” on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, though the appearance was likely pre-taped days in advance.)