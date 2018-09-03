Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Need a Rock Hit? Cover an Oldie Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Police-Involved Shooting Occurs Prior to Ice Cube Concert at California Racetrack

Victim reportedly fired several shots after being told that rapper’s San Diego-area concert was sold out

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ice CubeIce Cube in Concert, Sydney, Australia - 25 May 2018

Police shot a man outside a California racetrack prior to an Ice Cube concert, an incident that occurred within earshot of a horse race.

Steven Markham/REX/Shutterstock

Police shot a man outside a California racetrack prior to an Ice Cube concert, an incident that occurred within earshot of a televised horse race.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the man pulled a gun and fired several shots after being informed that the Ice Cube concert, scheduled to take place Sunday night following the races at the San Diego-area Del Mar Fairgrounds, was sold out.

“He wanted a ticket to this evening’s concert. He was told no more tickets were available. An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded,” the San Diego Sheriff’s Department statement said. “The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire.”

Authorities later announced the man was 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras of nearby Escondido, California, who was hospitalized following the incident and listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Prior to the incident, Del Mar Racing warned, “We are officially SOLD OUT for the [Ice Cube] concert. Parking & admissions gates are now closed.” After the shooting occurred, the raceway announced, “The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned.”

The shooting incident occurred mid-race at Del Mar and was heard by race announcers, who alerted the television audience. Graphic footage of the shooting itself was also uploaded onto social media.

Ice Cube tweeted Monday morning, “I feel bad for the people who left the show, but I totally understand. Moral of the story: Come see ya homie Cube…but leave the strap at home.”

In This Article: Ice Cube

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad