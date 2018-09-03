Police-Involved Shooting Occurs Prior to Ice Cube Concert at California Racetrack

Police shot a man outside a California racetrack prior to an Ice Cube concert, an incident that occurred within earshot of a televised horse race.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the man pulled a gun and fired several shots after being informed that the Ice Cube concert, scheduled to take place Sunday night following the races at the San Diego-area Del Mar Fairgrounds, was sold out.

“He wanted a ticket to this evening’s concert. He was told no more tickets were available. An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded,” the San Diego Sheriff’s Department statement said. “The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire.”

Authorities later announced the man was 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras of nearby Escondido, California, who was hospitalized following the incident and listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Prior to the incident, Del Mar Racing warned, “We are officially SOLD OUT for the [Ice Cube] concert. Parking & admissions gates are now closed.” After the shooting occurred, the raceway announced, “The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned.”

The shooting incident occurred mid-race at Del Mar and was heard by race announcers, who alerted the television audience. Graphic footage of the shooting itself was also uploaded onto social media.

Crazy audio from TVG of possible gunfire at @DelMarRacing. @10News is en route for coverage. Scary. pic.twitter.com/edz17sstzq — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) September 3, 2018

Ice Cube tweeted Monday morning, “I feel bad for the people who left the show, but I totally understand. Moral of the story: Come see ya homie Cube…but leave the strap at home.”