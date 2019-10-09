Polica Announce New Album ‘When We Stay Alive,’ Share Lead Single ‘Driving’

Poliça have announced a new album, When We Stay Alive, set for release on January 31st, 2020. The band have also shared its lead single, “Driving,” accompanied by a visual directed by Isaac Gale, as well as a non-album b-side “Trash in Bed,” co-produced with Boyz Noize.

In a press statement, the band details how Poliça lead singer Channy Poliça Leaneagh suffered traumatic injuries after falling off her roof while clearing ice in early 2018. They describe When We Stay Alive as being about “the redemptive power of rewriting your story in order to heal, and reclaiming your identity as a result.”

Of the lead single “Driving,” Leaneagh writes, “Laying in bed, as I healed, I would dream of running in green grass and tears would pour from my eyes. Running in the tall tear grass; imagine wanting life and the want remains. That is a feeling to hold onto, that life is worth living even when all signs point no.”

The album will feature contributions from many past Poliça collaborators, including production credits for Bon Iver and Boyz Noize.

Additionally, the band has announced a 2020 tour through North America, the UK and Europe in support of the album; the full itinerary will be announced on Friday, October 11th.