 Poliça Preview New Album With Cinematic Single 'Alive'
Poliça Preview New Album With Cinematic Single ‘Alive’

The group’s sixth LP will be released this summer

Poliça have shared a new single, “Alive” — the first listen of the band’s upcoming sixth album, Madness, out June 3 via Memphis Industries.

“Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself,” singer Channy Leaneagh explained of the soaring, layered song in a statement. She added that the lyrics on the album represent the idea that, “I am here for you all and I am never truly myself here. I am her for you all and I am never truly her.”

Madness was recorded in Minneapolis with an anthropomorphic production tool designed by producer Ryan Olson and sound-artist Seth Rosetter called “AllOvers(c)” in Olson’s studio, with vocals written and recorded by Leaneagh in her bedroom. It features co-production Dustin Zahn, Alex Ridha, and Alex Nutter.

The album is a follow-up to 2020’s When We Stay Alive. The band also released stand-alone single “Rotting” in February, which will not appear on Madness.

Madness is available for pre-order here.

Madness Track List:

1. Alive
2. Violence
3. Away
4. Madness
5. Blood
6. Fountain
7. Sweet Memz

 

