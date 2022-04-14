 Podcast: Residente on 'This Is Not America,' New Album - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2022 Coachella Livestream: How to Watch the Music Festival Online From Home
Home Music Music News

Stop Calling Yourselves ‘Americans,’ Rapper Residente Says

On the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the Puerto Rican rapper explains his campaign to get U.S. residents to stop calling themselves “Americans”

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Residente photographed for Rolling StoneResidente photographed for Rolling Stone

Residente photographed for Rolling Stone

Carlos Jarmillo for Rolling Stone

“The whole project for ‘This Is Not America’ is to change the world,” says Residente. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the Puerto Rican rap star – who’s won more Latin Grammys than any other artist – tells Julyssa Lopez about the concept behind his incendiary new song and video, which aim to convince residents of the U.S. to stop calling themselves “Americans.”

To hear the whole entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

The term “Americans,” Residente points out, claims an entire continent for one country, while essentially erasing all the nations of South and Central America, not to mention Canada. “I see it as an egocentric thing,” Residente says. “You think that you’re the center of the world and that’s why you’re ‘America.’ Anything that’s outside, you don’t care.”

Related Stories

Exclusive: BTS Almost Didn't Perform at the Grammys, and Five Other Revelations From the Awards Show Producers
'We Gotta Be a F-ckin' Arena-Rock Band': How Taylor Hawkins Helped Foo Fighters Conquer the World

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System

Elsewhere in the interview, Residente talks about dealing with ADHD in his youth and looks back on his days in the legendary hip-hop duo Calle 13. He also offers a detailed preview of his upcoming, long-in-the-works new album, reminisces about the time he got Ricky Martin to join a protest, and more. (Read even more from Lopez’s interview with Residente here.)

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Calle 13, Residente, Rolling Stone Music Now, This Is Not America

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.