Year in Review: Hear Our Podcast on the Best Songs of 2020

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we look back at the best songs from a year where we needed music more than ever. From the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos, Jon Dolan, and host Brian Hiatt discuss the year’s musical highlights.

“What struck me this year was the amount of consensus,” says Dolan, who put Rolling Stone‘s collective list together based on staff votes. “A lot of people really loving the same things. I think you see two threads: One is songs that reflect how this year felt, songs dealing with trauma, dealing with difficult stuff. The other is songs that help us escape. It was a really good year for retro-disco songs.”

