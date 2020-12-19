 Best Songs of 2020: Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast - Rolling Stone
Year in Review: Hear Our Podcast on the Best Songs of 2020

From Dua Lipa to Roddy Rich to BTS to Bob Dylan, our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks back at 2020’s best songs

Brian Hiatt

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we look back at the best songs from a year where we needed music more than ever. From the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos, Jon Dolan, and host Brian Hiatt discuss the year’s musical highlights.

“What struck me this year was the amount of consensus,” says Dolan, who put Rolling Stone‘s collective list together based on staff votes.  “A lot of people really loving the same things. I think you see two threads: One is songs that reflect how this year felt, songs dealing with trauma, dealing with difficult stuff. The other is songs that help us escape. It was a really good year for retro-disco songs.”

To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

