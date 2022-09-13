PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and More After Rapper’s Sudden Death

Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek MIll, and many more shared tributes after Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed in Los Angeles Monday, Sept. 12.

Drake shared a photo of himself and PnB Rock on Instagram Stories, while Quavo tweeted, “R.I.P. PNB Rock sending prayers to his family.” Denzel Curry, D.R.A.M., and Juicy J all shared similar messages online.

Plenty of tributes came in from PnB Rock’s Philadelphia peers, like Questlvoe (who simply tweeted “Shit”) and Tierra Whack, who shared several photos and screenshots of conversations she’d had with PnB Rock on Instagram Stories.

Meek Mill, meanwhile, shared a video of PnB Rock performing and the message, “Rip dawg you didn’t deserve that…. Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality!”

Other tributes, like ones from Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, were poignant, though also stirred up controversy by dipping into the circumstances surrounding PnB Rock’s death. On social media, it was widely noted that, not long before the shooting, PnB Rock’s girlfriend had shared a geotagged image of her food to Instagram (the post is now deleted).

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” Minaj tweeted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B wrote, “I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Still, plenty of others focused on PnB Rock as an artist and friend. The rising Albama MC Chika remembered, “PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger.”

And Smokepurpp wrote, “Im sick to my stomach, such a pure heart and soul. You showed me love from the beginning ! Put me on your project when no one even knew who I was! Really one of the greatest most talented people I met thru this industry. I know y’all have heard it many times but being a rapper really is one of the most dangerous jobs you can have, you will forever live on thru your music and lives you touched. Fly high.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, real name Rakim Allen, died after being shot “multiple times” at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard during the course of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. local time. The rapper was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. As of now, LAPD officials haven’t named a suspect in the shooting — but an eyewitness told Rolling Stone the rapper apparently was targeted for his jewelry.

“The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by one suspect,” LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman told Rolling Stone. She said the “suspect demanded items” from the rapper, brandished a weapon and fired multiple shots. The suspect “removed some items from the victim, entered a waiting vehicle and fled the scene,” she said.