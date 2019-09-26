Hear PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj, Murda Beatz Team for New Song ‘Fendi’

PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz have teamed for a new song named after the famed Italian brand, “Fendi.” The song’s release closely coincides with the launch of Minaj’s Fendi Prints On Collection, which launches in October, as Elle reports.

The Fendi love comes as no surprise to Minaj fans as the rapper has worn the brand and also coined the “Fendi prints on” phrase in her 2018 song, “Chun-Li,” which appears on her latest album, Queen. The animated artwork from the artists’ song teaser also features the illustrated trio sporting the brand’s logo.

“Murda,” Nicki Minaj declares to open the track. “Yo. This is actually, I swear, like this is really my favorite song. PnB!” PnB’s smooth lines flow over the breezy, island-tinged beats. “Shorty got swag/She rockin’ Fendi,” he sings. “It’s on her boots.”

Later, Minaj drops in her verse. “Shorty got nothing to worry about with these dudes/He really rides/He really shoots,” she sings. “He ain’t a lie, he the truth.”

The release of the song follows Minaj announcing her retirement in pursuit of motherhood.