PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’

PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.

“I am 100% not ok… My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday. “No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

The Philadelphia rapper and Sibounheuang were dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant when Roscoe’s with his girlfriend — was killed on Sept. 12 after a suspect ran in and targeted Rock for his jewelry.

“The victim was eating at a table when he was approached by one suspect,” an LAPD Officer told Rolling Stone at the time. She said the “suspect demanded items” from the rapper, brandished a weapon, and fired multiple shots. The suspect “removed some items from the victim, entered a waiting vehicle, and fled the scene,” she said. The “Selfish” singer was later pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Sibounheuang shared that she was “the last person in this world” to know PnB Rock did not survive the shooting after being “locked in an interrogation room all night” and having all her belongings taken from her.

“I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self,” she wrote. “My last day with u. I told you ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate.’ Even it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soul mate is… and for that…I am grateful.”

Sibounheuang shared that it’s taken “so much prayer and spiritual therapy” for her to begin moving on with life, calling PnB Rock her angel who “is always here.”

“This life we live on earth is just temporary before we get to heaven or hell. Where we will spend eternity. Only thing matters in this short life is LOVE anything else is irrelevant…you can’t take NONE OF THIS STUFF with you,” she wrote. “The devil is running loose on earth. I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.”

She added, “Cover me with strength, grace, and vision to carry on for the family. Shed light on this world in such dark times. Let your power overcome evil. Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable.”

A man by the name Freddie Lee Trone has since been charged with a count of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the rapper’s death. Trone’s 17-year-old son was arrested for being the getaway driver for his father.

“The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents. I thank the investigators who presented the case to my office,” read a statement from District Attorney George Gascón.