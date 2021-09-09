Members of Pinback, Drive Like Jehu, Against Me! Launch New Punk Band Plosivs

Plosivs — a new band featuring members of Against Me!, Pinback, Drive Like Jehu, and more — have released their first official song, “Hit the Breaks.”

Plosivs is centered around a new songwriting partnership between Rob Crow (Pinback) and John Reis (Hot Snakes, Rocket From the Crypt, Drive Like Jehu). Veteran drummer Atom Willard (Against Me!, the Offspring, Angels and Airwaves) was also tapped to join the group, along with Mrs. Magician bassist Jordan Clark.

“Hit the Breaks” is a blistering debut track from the new punk outfit. Plosivs recorded the song in one day last October at Singing Serpent Studio in Brooklyn with engineer Ben Moore.

“I think part of why we started this group is that we needed a positive reaction to combat the overwhelming uncertainty of life,” Reis said of the new outfit in a statement. “We need to make stuff with guitars and voices to feel normal.”

Along with releasing “Hit the Breaks,” Plosivs announced that they’ll be making their live debut later this fall in California. The group will perform two shows, the first on November 5th at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, California, and the second on November 6th at the Quartyard in San Diego.