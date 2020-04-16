 Playboi Carti Returns With New Song '@ MEH' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Kesha Honors 'Home Alone' With Goofy Mini Song About Being in Quarantine Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Playboi Carti (Officially) Returns on New Track ‘@ MEH’

Everyone’s favorite ad-lib auteur returns from his spiritual sojourn on a new, delightfully nonsensical song

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Playboi CartiAstroWorld Festival, NRG Park, Houston, USA - 09 Nov 2019

Playboi Carti

Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Playboi Carti has very little to say. That’s not a slight; Carti’s raison d’etre is making music that’s as dynamic as possible, which for him often means relying on lyrics as little as possible. Listening to a Carti song is to surrender oneself to an impenetrable world of loose enunciation, mesmerizing repetition, and freewheeling charisma. Carti is often more instrument — or bandleader — than rapper.

On “@ MEH,” the mercurial artist’s first official release of 2020 — he’s had many an unofficial song in his long period between albums — Carti stays in his pocket. Produced by Jetsonmade, Neeko Baby, and Deskhop, “@ MEH” sounds like a Fisher-Price Fruity Loops jamboree as performed by a PlayStation 4.  For the entirety of the under three-minute song, Carti lists everything he hates about “Pussy ass niggas.” The list is long — they “just talk shit,” in addition are not “’bout that shit,” they don’t know the real Carti, and, in conclusion, don’t know who they’re testing. It’s not complicated, but Carti makes it sound alchemical; he refuses to rap in verses, his ad-libs squeak and squeal, while his voice bends into his characteristic higher register that fans describe, simply, as baby voice.

On “@ ME,” the listener doesn’t learn any new insight into the life of Carti. There’s no big reveal about who his adversaries are, or why he’s so peeved at them. But then sometimes it isn’t about what you say, just how you say it — a skill Carti’s been mastering for some time now. “Pussy niggas” really are not “’bout that shit;” what more do you need to know?

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Playboi Carti

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.