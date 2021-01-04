Playboi Carti Tops the RS 200 For His First Time With ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Playboi Carti closes out 2020 with a bang, topping the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for his first time with his sophomore studio album Whole Lotta Red. The album pulled in 94,100 album units from December 25th through December 31st.

Most of Whole Lotta Red’s units were driven by streams, with 112.1 million on-demand audio streams last week. It was able to outperform Lil Durk’s The Voice mixtape, which moves up to Number Two this week with 65,200 units. (The Voice was released a day ahead of Whole Lotta Red, on December 24th, and debuted at Number 45 on last week’s chart.) Taylor Swift’s Evermore takes third with 60,800 units.

Top Albums The week of December 25, 2020 1 Whole Lotta Red Playboi Carti NEW! Album Units 94.1K Album Units 94.1K Album Sales 9.7K Song Sales 3.4K Song Streams 112.1M Record Label Interscope Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Slay3r Vamp Anthem New N3on Top Songs Slay3r Vamp Anthem New N3on Record Label Interscope 2 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 65.2K Album Units 65.2K Album Sales 839 Song Sales 3.3K Song Streams 83.4M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor Redman Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor Redman Record Label Interscope 3 evermore Taylor Swift Album Units 60.8K Album Units 60.8K Album Sales 18.2K Song Sales 8K Song Streams 51.7M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs willow champagne problems no body, no crime Top Songs willow champagne problems no body, no crime Record Label Republic 4 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 44.4K Album Units 44.4K Album Sales 389 Song Sales 8.5K Song Streams 59M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 26 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide 5 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 37.2K Album Units 37.2K Album Sales 3.3K Song Sales 11.6K Song Streams 42.5M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Top Songs 34+35 positions pov Top Songs 34+35 positions pov Record Label Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Whole Lotta Red was the only big debut on an otherwise quiet week as Christmas music still dominated the charts. See the full RS 200 here.