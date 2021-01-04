 Playboi Carti Tops the RS 200 With 'Whole Lotta Red' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next House Democrats Ask FBI to Start Criminal Probe Into Trump's Georgia Call
Home Music Music News

Playboi Carti Tops the RS 200 For His First Time With ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice’ rises to Number Two

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: Playboi Carti performs during the second annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Trish Badger/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Playboi Carti performs during the second annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Trish Badger/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

 Playboi Carti closes out 2020 with a bang, topping the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for his first time with his sophomore studio album Whole Lotta Red. The album pulled in 94,100 album units from December 25th through December 31st. 

Most of Whole Lotta Red’s units were driven by streams, with 112.1 million on-demand audio streams last week. It was able to outperform Lil Durk’s The Voice mixtape, which moves up to Number Two this week with 65,200 units. (The Voice was released a day ahead of Whole Lotta Red, on December 24th, and debuted at Number 45 on last week’s chart.) Taylor Swift’s Evermore takes third with 60,800 units.

Top Albums

The week of December 25, 2020
1

Whole Lotta Red

Playboi Carti
NEW!
Album Units 94.1K
2

The Voice

Lil Durk
Album Units 65.2K
3

evermore

Taylor Swift
Album Units 60.8K
4

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 44.4K
5

positions

Ariana Grande
Album Units 37.2K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Whole Lotta Red was the only big debut on an otherwise quiet week as Christmas music still dominated the charts. See the full RS 200 here

In This Article: Playboi Carti, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.