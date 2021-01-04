Playboi Carti Tops the RS 200 For His First Time With ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Playboi Carti closes out 2020 with a bang, topping the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart for his first time with his sophomore studio album Whole Lotta Red. The album pulled in 94,100 album units from December 25th through December 31st.
Most of Whole Lotta Red’s units were driven by streams, with 112.1 million on-demand audio streams last week. It was able to outperform Lil Durk’s The Voice mixtape, which moves up to Number Two this week with 65,200 units. (The Voice was released a day ahead of Whole Lotta Red, on December 24th, and debuted at Number 45 on last week’s chart.) Taylor Swift’s Evermore takes third with 60,800 units.
Top Albums
Whole Lotta Red
The Voice
evermore
Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
positions
The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Whole Lotta Red was the only big debut on an otherwise quiet week as Christmas music still dominated the charts. See the full RS 200 here.