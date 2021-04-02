 Playboi Carti Drops New Music Video for 'Sky': Watch - Rolling Stone
Playboi Carti Runs Riot in a Grocery Store in New 'Sky' Video

Track appears on rapper’s latest album, Whole Lotta Red

Jon Blistein

Playboi Carti has released a new music video for “Sky,” which appears on his most recent album, Whole Lotta Red.

The clip was directed by Nick Walker and finds Carti and a whole crew of young punks embracing some senseless mayhem as they ransack a grocery store. As Cardi spits the woozy track, he and his cohort empty the shelves and cash registers, knock over displays and ride carts down the aisles as the camera cuts between footage shaded a bright green and faux-security cam footage.

Playboi Carti released Whole Lotta Red  last December, marking his first album since his 2018 debut, Die Lit.  The album found Carti embracing a more punk and experimental aesthetic and sound, which he discussed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“This sound is something that’s going to be regular and relevant in the future,” he said. “That’s just part of creating something new. If this is something that people accept right away, how different is it?”

He also added that he’s working on an expanded version of Whole Lotta Red, of which he said, “The deluxe is part two of a monster album. What they can expect from it is some great music. That’s it.”

