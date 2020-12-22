Playboi Carti to Release New Album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ on Christmas

Playboi Carti will release his long-awaited second album, Whole Lotta Red, on Christmas Day, December 25th.

The rapper announced the news on social media Monday night, December 21st, sharing the release date, album cover, and a preorder link. The album announcement was accompanied by a sizable merch drop.

Playboi Carti has yet to share any specifics about Whole Lotta Red, including a tracklist, producers, or features. Some recent social media posts do suggest, however, that Kid Cudi and Travis Scott could be among the album’s guests.

Whole Lotta Red will follow Carti’s 2018 debut, Die Lit, as well as his breakout 2017 self-titled mixtape. Back in March, Carti released “@ Meh,” which marked his first solo offering in two years. Since Die Lit, he’s done several collaborations, popping up on songs like Tyler, the Creator’s “Earfquake,” Drake’s “Pain 1993,” Lil Yachty’s “Flex Up,” and Solange’s “Almeda.”