 Playboi Carti Arrested on Gun and Weapons Charges in Georgia - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next James Taylor, Jackson Browne Postpone Joint Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Playboi Carti Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Georgia

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, the Atlanta rapper was found with 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
Playboi Carti

Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Playboi Carti, real name Jordan Carter, was arrested on Thursday in Georgia on gun and drug charges. According to a release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, Carter’s Lamborghini was pulled over for an expired tag. When the car was searched, officers found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.

The 48-hour docket on the Clayton County Sheriff’s office Sherriff’s office lists Carter’s current charges as “revalidation decal not displayed, possession of marijuana one ounce or less, improper passing of emergency/towing/hwy vehicle.” The Sheriff’s office did not respond when reached by phone.

The Clayton Sheriff’s release, which was also shared to Facebook, notes that Carter, along with Jaylon Tucker, was taken into custody and are “facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as the Hill-ton.” It also included a photo of the guns and drugs found in the car. Carti’s manager  latertold the Atlanta Journal Constitution that the rapper was released from jail Friday morning.

Playboi Carti came to national attention with the success of his 2017 self-titled project. The project’s breakout single, “Magnolia,” is certified triple platinum. In recent years, Carti has become a reclusive star, living in Atlanta with his girlfriend, the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and releasing little music — though fans rabidly track down any leaks and snippets that he’s worked on. Interscope Records, where Carti is signed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Playboi Carti

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.