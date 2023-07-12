Playboi Carti Plots 2023 ‘Antagonist’ Tour
Playboi Carti has announced his new “Antagonist” tour, an extensive global trek set to kick off this fall.
The North American leg kicks off Sept. 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver and wraps Oct. 20 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. After that, Carti will head overseas for concerts in the U.K., Ireland, and Europe. Carti will be joined on tour by three artists signed to his Opium record label: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.
Tickets for all North American shows will go on sale July 14 at noon local time. Some tickets will also be available today through a special “Carti Pre-sale.” Full information is available on the musician’s website.
The “Antagonist” tour will mark Playboi Carti’s first headlining tour since his 2021 trek, though the rapper has remained plenty busy since then. Over the past couple of years, he’s regularly played festivals worldwide; before he kicks off the Antagonist tour, he’ll headline Rolling Loud Miami on July 21.
Playboi Carti released his most recent album, Whole Lotta Red, back in 2020. Since then, he’s released a steady stream of singles and collaborations, including “Miss the Rage” with Trippie Redd, “Our De$tiny” with A$AP Rocky and Evilgiane, and “Popular” with the Weeknd and Madonna. Carti has also been teasing a new album, though neither a release date nor title has officially been announced (last year, he told XXL he was thinking of just calling the album Music).
Playboi Carti Antagonist Tour Dates
Sept. 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (without Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson)
Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Oct. 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (without Destroy Lonely)
Oct. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 5 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 9 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Oct. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena