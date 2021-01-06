PJ Harvey Previews ‘Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea’ Reissue With ‘This Mess We’re In’ Demo

PJ Harvey has revealed a demo for “This Mess We’re In,” from her upcoming reissue of Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea, out February 26th via UMe/Island.

Whereas the original recording features Thom Yorke (he also contributed backing vocals to “One Line” and “Beautiful Feeling”), the demo is solely Harvey, stripped down with guitar. “The mess we’re in,” she sings in the chorus. “The city sunset over me.”

Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea turned 20 years old last fall. In addition to the album reissue, Harvey will release the demos as their own LP, which includes tracks like “This Is Love,” “Good Fortune,” and more. It’s pressed on 180-gram vinyl with unseen photos by Maria Mochnacz.

Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea is the latest album to be reissued from Harvey’s catalogue, which she began rolling out last summer with her 1994 debut, Dry, followed by To Bring You My Love and Is This Desire? All can be purchased on Harvey’s site.

Stories From the City, Stories From the Sea — Demos Tracklist

Side 1

1. Big Exit – Demo

2. Good Fortune – Demo

3. A Place Called Home – Demo

4. One Line – Demo

5. Beautiful Feeling – Demo

6. The Whores Hustle and the Hustlers Whore – Demo

Side 2

1. This Mess We’re in – Demo

2. You Said Something – Demo

3. Kamikaze – Demo

4. This Is Love – Demo

5. Horses in My Dreams – Demo

6. We Float – Demo