PJ Harvey Doc ‘A Dog Called Money’ to Premiere at Berlin Film Fest

A new documentary about PJ Harvey and the making of her 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, Stereogum reports.

A Dog Called Money was directed by photographer and filmmaker Seamus Murphy. The film chronicles the recording of The Hope Six Demolition Project in London, as well as Harvey and Murphy’s travels in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Washington D.C.

“Polly and I know and trust each other,” Murphy said in a statement. “Enough for her to travel with me to Afghanistan and other challenging places, and for me to believe she’d bring back magic. She then invited me into a big white box behind one-way windows to film every moment of the recording of the songs she brought back. Individually and together, this is our response to what we encountered.”

Harvey and Murphy previously collaborated on a trio of music videos for Hope Six Demolition Project tracks “The Orange Monkey,” “The Wheel” and “The Community of Hope.” The three clips similarly documented Harvey and Murphy’s time in Afghanistan, Kosovo and D.C.

In September, Harvey was tapped to pen the score for the upcoming stage adaptation of the classic 1950 film, All About Eve. The play will star Gillian Anderson and Lily James, and it’s set to kick off a three-month run in London February 2nd.