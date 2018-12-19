×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Penny Marshall: It Didn't Always Come Easy, But She Made It Work Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

PJ Harvey Doc ‘A Dog Called Money’ to Premiere at Berlin Film Fest

Movie chronicles making of ‘Hope Six Demolition Project,’ musician’s travels in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Washington D.C.

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
PJ Harvey25th Sziget (Island) Festival, Budapest, Hungary - 11 Aug 2017British singer PJ Harvey performs during the 25th Sziget (Island) Festival in northern Budapest, Hungary, 11 August 2017. The festival runs from 09 to 16 August.

'A Dog Called Money,' a new documentary about PJ Harvey and her LP 'The Hope Six Demolition Project,' will premiere at the Berlin Film Fest.

Balazs Mohai/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

A new documentary about PJ Harvey and the making of her 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, Stereogum reports.

A Dog Called Money was directed by photographer and filmmaker Seamus Murphy. The film chronicles the recording of The Hope Six Demolition Project in London, as well as Harvey and Murphy’s travels in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Washington D.C.

“Polly and I know and trust each other,” Murphy said in a statement. “Enough for her to travel with me to Afghanistan and other challenging places, and for me to believe she’d bring back magic. She then invited me into a big white box behind one-way windows to film every moment of the recording of the songs she brought back. Individually and together, this is our response to what we encountered.”

Harvey and Murphy previously collaborated on a trio of music videos for Hope Six Demolition Project tracks “The Orange Monkey,” “The Wheel” and “The Community of Hope.” The three clips similarly documented Harvey and Murphy’s time in Afghanistan, Kosovo and D.C.

In September, Harvey was tapped to pen the score for the upcoming stage adaptation of the classic 1950 film, All About Eve. The play will star Gillian Anderson and Lily James, and it’s set to kick off a three-month run in London February 2nd.

In This Article: PJ Harvey

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad